Mohave County records 1,290 new COVID-19 cases in just 3 days

KINGMAN – The highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 may be taking hold in Mohave County. The county Department of Public Health reported 1,290 new COVID cases on Thursday, Jan. 13, during the same week they announced that a case of the omicron variant had been confirmed in the county.

The report covered the three-day period between noon on Monday, Jan. 10 and noon on Thursday, and raised the case count in the county to 2,656 in the week ending Thursday. Those numbers are tracking closely to last January’s, when the county experienced more than 5,402 cases.

Kingman medical service area continues to get hammered, suffering nearly half of the new cases in Thursday’s report with 591, along with eight of the nine new deaths announced in the county.

The newly deceased from the Kingman area included four patients ages 50-59, two ages 70-79 and one each ages 60-69 and 80-89. The other death was recorded in the Bullhead City service area, an adult patient in the 60-69 age bracket.

Of those new cases in the Kingman area, 210 were in the older age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the coronavirus deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 76 new cases ages 50-59, 81 ages 60-69, 37 ages 70-79, 13 ages 80-89 and three age 90 or older.

Another 108 cases were logged in Kingman area children and teens, including 68 ages 11-19 and 40 ages 0-10. There were also 95 local cases ages 30-39, 90 ages 20-29, and 88 ages 40-49.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 490 new cases confirmed in the Bullhead City service area, 170 in the Lake Havasu City area, 13 in the communities in the Arizona Strip and 26 in undetermined areas of the county. Roughly half of the new cases in those communities were in the older age groups more susceptible to adverse outcomes from the disease.

The county is a high-transmission area, with 2,111 new virus cases logged in the week ending Monday, Jan. 10. That’s more than double the county-wide case count in the previous week, when 1,002 new cases and seven deaths were logged. The number of new virus cases and deaths in the prior week ending at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 29 was 526 new cases and 22 additional deaths.

The county’s dismal vaccination rate has contributed to the surge in new cases. Breakthrough cases among vaccinated patients represented less than 10% of all cases in the county in December.

AZDHS reports that only 44.8% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses. That places Mohave far below the 67% vaccination rate logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 77,872 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Kingman has suffered the most with 292 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Bullhead City with 278, Lake Havasu City with 223, Golden Valley with 69, Fort Mohave with 92 and Mohave Valley with 33. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 10,959 cases in Kingman, 9,792 cases in Lake Havasu City, 9,298 in Bullhead City, 3,145 in Fort Mohave, 2,094 in Golden Valley, 1,427 in Mohave Valley and 696 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 261 cases in Topock, 222 in Dolan Springs, 112 in Meadview and 94 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.1 years, while the average patient is 45.1 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.7%, meaning 27 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 18.2% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 39,106 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 44,013 cases in the county. The county counts 1,071 deaths, while the state reports 1,235.

County health officials say 31,909 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Jan. 14 revealed 567 new cases from 2,423 tests for a positivity rate of 23%.

The positivity rate was 27% (493/813) on Monday, Jan. 10; 47% (520/1,114) on Tuesday, Jan. 11; 25% (254/1,026) on Wednesday, Jan. 12; and 31% (522/1,695 on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 349,505 tests have been conducted on county residents and 13.5% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, Jan. 15 AZDHS was reporting 103 additional deaths and 24,964 new cases from 92,071 tests for a positivity rate of 27%. More than 1,588,155 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 25,171 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 65 million confirmed cases and 849,259 deaths the morning of Saturday, Jan. 15.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting more than 5.5 million deaths from more than 323 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Jan. 15.

County COVID-19 updates are only being issued on Mondays and Thursdays, after the board of supervisors decided to reduce the frequency from daily, and then again from three per week down to twice a week.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue. Treatments for COVID-19 are also now available.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all persons age 12 and older if it’s been six months since they received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they’ve received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The CDC is recommending that Americans be inoculated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, due to the slim possibility that blood clotting could result from taking the J&J vaccine.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.