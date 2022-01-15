NJCAA gives MCC greenlight for soccer in fall of 2023

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Community College, after a half-century of service, has received approval to field its first sports teams. Men’s and women’s soccer teams will debut in the fall of 2023.

According to an MCC news release, the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), has informed MCC President Stacy Klippenstein that the local community colleges have been approved to join the association. The college plans to form teams and compete at the NJCAA Division 1 level.

"This is a very monumental day," Klippenstein said. "Men's and women's soccer at the collegiate level will open new doors to higher education benefitting students and the region, plus it will greatly add to the overall college experience at MCC."





The MCC Bighorns will participate in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference. Other colleges in the conference include Arizona Western College, Cochise College, Eastern Arizona, Yavapai College, Central Arizona College and Maricopa Community College schools.



The men's and women's teams will be based out of the college's Bullhead City campus, near the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, which will be the team’s home field.

"What an amazing opportunity for all of the kids of Mohave County. These are very exciting times and we are extremely proud to be the future home of Bighorn Soccer,” said Fieldhouse General Manager Ed Catalfamo, who will be one of the founding members of the MCC Bighorns Booster Club.

The City of Bullhead has also offered its facilities at Rotary Park as a backup to the fieldhouse. City Manager Toby Cotter is among many in the region supporting MCC’s effort to start college soccer teams.

"Next level, that's what I call it, next level," Cotter said after hearing the NJCAA approved the college membership application.

Cotter said that Bullhead City has built a culture of sports and sports tourism. “Collegiate athletics takes us to the next level,” he said. “The city will work hand-in-hand with the college providing facilities when needed and support for tournament fundraisers so that the program can be extremely successful."

The college plans to recruit players first from throughout Mohave County so local student-athletes can benefit from both the educational and athletic experience. The college also plans to host matches and tournaments throughout the region to boost support and raise money for the program.

Several business and education leaders are in the process of forming the Bighorns Booster Club to support the soccer teams.

To join the club contact CHamblin@mohave.edu or Mehdi@FairwayConstructors.com.