Obituary | Valerie Kearney

Valerie Kearney, 64, of Kingman, Arizona earned her wings on Jan. 13, 2022. Valerie, known to all of her friends and co-workers as Val, has touched many lives in Kingman over the years. Valerie has made an immeasurable contribution to the children of Arizona, Florida and Illinois. Val worked as an adoption specialist with the Department of Child Safety for 14 years. Val loved her job and enjoyed working with all of the families. She represented the department in providing forever homes for hundreds of children. Val has created a parade of happiness and joy that will far outlast this life she lived.

On her days off, Val enjoyed going to Las Vegas to relax and people watch with her close friends. She also enjoyed spending time with her son. Val was very sweet and compassionate, and would never forget a birthday or celebration. She would always make sure that the office had plenty of decorations for the holidays.

Val is survived by her son Matthew Nelson of Virginia and her two grand-dogs.

A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Val on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at Centennial Park near the parking area off of N. Burbank Street in Kingman, Arizona.