OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Valerie Kearney

Valerie Kearney

Valerie Kearney

Originally Published: January 15, 2022 5:50 p.m.

Valerie Kearney, 64, of Kingman, Arizona earned her wings on Jan. 13, 2022. Valerie, known to all of her friends and co-workers as Val, has touched many lives in Kingman over the years. Valerie has made an immeasurable contribution to the children of Arizona, Florida and Illinois. Val worked as an adoption specialist with the Department of Child Safety for 14 years. Val loved her job and enjoyed working with all of the families. She represented the department in providing forever homes for hundreds of children. Val has created a parade of happiness and joy that will far outlast this life she lived.

On her days off, Val enjoyed going to Las Vegas to relax and people watch with her close friends. She also enjoyed spending time with her son. Val was very sweet and compassionate, and would never forget a birthday or celebration. She would always make sure that the office had plenty of decorations for the holidays.

Val is survived by her son Matthew Nelson of Virginia and her two grand-dogs.

A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Val on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at Centennial Park near the parking area off of N. Burbank Street in Kingman, Arizona.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State