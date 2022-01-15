Preps roundup: Lady Vols top Prescott 56-48

KINGMAN – A late-game run wasn’t enough to topple the Lady Volunteers of Lee Williams High School (10-7), who came away with the win against Prescott (1-13) 56-48 on Friday, Jan. 14.

Lee Williams led 12-10 after one quarter and 27-19 at the half.

The Lady Badgers scored 10 straight points in the fourth quarter, but Lee Williams was able to close out the game at the foul line, bringing home the win 56-48.

“This was an important road win for us,” said head coach Jerry Arave. “After getting crushed by Flagstaff earlier in the week, we really needed to come out and play some hard basketball. This was a team win as all our players saw action tonight and our bench really contributed.”

Becca Arave led the Lady Vols with 17 points, followed by Toria Gravell with 11, Taliyah Crook with nine and Chelsea Torrey with seven.

Boys Basketball

Flagstaff 54, Lee Williams 28

The Lee Williams High School Volunteers (2-8) fell to Flagstaff (9-7) at home on Tuesday, Jan. 11 by a score of 54-28. The Vols will host Mohave (3-14) at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

Girls Basketball

Flagstaff 68, Lee Williams 36

The Lady Volunteers of Lee Williams High School (9-7) lost to Flagstaff (17-1), the top-ranked team in 4A Grand Canyon, on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The Lady Vols were set to travel to take on Prescott (1-12) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

Kingman Academy 54, River Valley 20

The Lady Tigers of Kingman Academy High School (5-7) drummed visiting River Valley (0-10) 54-20 on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Kingman Academy will host St. John Paul II Catholic (9-0) at 5:30 pm. Monday, Jan. 17.

Boys Soccer



Mohave 6, Lee Williams 1

The Vols dropped a decision to Mohave (7-2) by a score of 6-1 on Friday, Jan. 14. Lee Williams will host Coconino (0-6) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Lee Williams 8, Kingman 0

The Lee Williams High School boys soccer (4-4) shutout visiting Kingman (4-5) 8-0 on Monday, Jan. 10.

Prescott 4, Lee Williams 3

The Lee Williams High School boys soccer team fell to Prescott (6-0) 4-3 on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Parker 4, Kingman 1

The Bulldogs of Kingman High School (4-5) lost an away-game matchup against Parker (4-9) by a score of 4-1 on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Kingman 4, River Valley 2

The Kingman High School Bulldogs soccer squad outlasted River Valley (2-3) by a score of 4-2 on Thursday, Jan. 13. The Bulldogs will host North Pointe Prep of Phoenix at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Girls Soccer

Mohave 3, Lee Williams 1

The Lady Vols soccer squad (9-4), ranked fifth in the state in Class 4A, lost an away game at eighth-ranked Mohave (10-3) on Friday, Jan. 14. The team’s next matchup is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Coconino.

Prescott 4, Lee Williams 1

The Lady Volunteers soccer squad of Lee Williams High School (9-3) fell to Prescott (7-0-1) 4-1 at home on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Prescott is ranked third in the state in Class 4A, while Lee Williams is ranked fifth.

River Valley 3, Kingman 0

The Kingman High School girls soccer team (1-6) lost to River Valley (7-4) 3-0 on Thursday, Jan. 13. The Lady Bulldogs will host North Pointe Prep of Phoenix at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.