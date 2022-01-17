OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Jan. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona Treasurer Yee drops out of GOP race for governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee (R-Phoenix) has dropped out of the GOP race for governor, and says she will run for re-election as treasurer. Yee is pictured speaking at the Mohave County Republican picnic on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Miner file photo)

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee (R-Phoenix) has dropped out of the GOP race for governor, and says she will run for re-election as treasurer. Yee is pictured speaking at the Mohave County Republican picnic on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 17, 2022 10:16 a.m.

PHOENIX, Ariz. - State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Saturday she is dropping out of Arizona's crowded race for the Republican nomination for governor and will instead run for re-election to her current position.

Yee announced her decision in a statement that did not explain her reasoning except to say that “there is additional work to be done” as treasurer.

Other prominent Republicans in the race to replace incumbent Republican Doug Ducey, who is term limited, include ex-Congressman Matt Salmon, former television news anchor Kari Lake, developer Karrin Taylor Robson and businessman Steve Gaynor.

Lake, political newcomer who left her TV job in March, has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

First-term Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Hobbs is the best-known Democrat running for governor. She faces ex-state Rep. Aaron Lieberman and former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez in the Democratic primary.

Arizona was a longtime Republican stronghold that has trended toward the center, electing Democratic U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly and supporting Democrat Joe Biden for president in the past two election cycles.

Yee entered the gubernatorial race last May, followed hours later by Robson.

As treasurer, Yee oversees state investments. She was previously a legislator representing parts of the western Phoenix suburbs and an adviser to former Treasurer Dean Martin.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State