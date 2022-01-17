OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Jan. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Walker's double-double helps Colorado beat Arizona St. 75-57

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 17, 2022 10:21 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Jabari Walker had 18 points and 13 rebounds — his eighth consecutive double-double — Keeshawn Barthelemy added 16 points and nine boards and Colorado beat Arizona State 75-57 on Saturday night.

Evan Battey and Tristan da Silva scored 11 points apiece for Colorado (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12).

Batter and K.J. Simpson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 12-2 run that made it 62-47 midway through the second half and the Buffaloes led by double figures the rest of the way.

Colorado made 10 of 25 (40%) from 3-point range and outrebounded the Sun Devils 46-31.

Jalen Graham scored 16 points and Jay Heath had 15 for Arizona State (5-9, 1-3 Pac-12). Luther Muhammad added 10 points.

The Sun Devils went into the game last in the conference in scoring (63.1 points per game), field-goal percentage (.389) and 3-point field-goal percentage (.282).

Arizona State has lost three in a row. The Sun Devils have had six games either canceled or postponed since a 66-65 lost at home against San Francisco on Dec. 19. Arizona State also lost 74-50 at California on Jan. 2.

Colorado plays host to No. 5 Southern California on Thursday and No. 3 UCLA next Saturday.

Arizona State plays at home against Utah on Sunday.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State