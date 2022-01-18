OFFERS
‘Great Oatman Bed Races’ slated for Saturday, Jan. 29

The annual bed races in downtown Oatman will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29. (Miner file photo)



Originally Published: January 18, 2022 6:02 p.m.

OATMAN – The annual “Great Oatman Bed Races” will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29 on Main Street, according to the event sponsor, the Oatman Chamber of Commerce.

Teams of five – four pushers and one rider – will compete. They’ll race their metal-frame beds to the halfway point where they have to make a waiting bed with sheets and pillow cases before rushing back to the finish line, a news release explained.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the races beginning at 1 p.m.

Registration fees cost $50 per team.

Teams can register early by contacting the Oatman Chamber of Commerce at 928-577-9139.

Teams can also sign up before noon on the day of the event.

There is no charge to attend.

