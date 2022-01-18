OFFERS
For the Luv of Paws, Marine Corps League put donations to good use

For the Luv of Paws shelter takes receipt of 2,200 pounds of dog and cat food collected by Chris Marie and Butch Meriwether during their annual Halloween and Christmas light displays. From left are For the Luv of Paws volunteer Earl Jones, Santa’s Helper Chris Marie, sanctuary founder and President Cherie DaLynn, Narlette the dog (who was recently adopted), sanctuary worker Debbie Betz and Gary Juneau. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Originally Published: January 18, 2022 5:45 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, January 18, 2022 6:30 PM

KINGMAN – Golden Valley residents Chris Marie and Butch Meriwether recently gathered donations during their annual Halloween and Christmas fundraiser to benefit For the Luv of Paws, a domestic no-kill animal rescue and sanctuary.

More than 2,200 pounds of cat and dog food, and more than $2,200, were turned over to Cherie DaLynn, who established the facility for domestic animals that have been neglected, abused and abandoned in Mohave County.

For information about the facility approximately 25 miles southwest of Kingman on Oatman Highway, information about volunteering at the facility or to adopt a pet, call the sanctuary at 928-897-7304.

Additionally, 44 toys and more than $200 were turned over to the Marine Corps League Detachment #887 of Kingman.

The toys were distributed to local needy children in northern Mohave County during the 2021 Christmas season, Meriwether wrote in a news release.

For additional information about the Marine Corps League or the local Young Marines Program, contact Terry Flannigan at commandant@mcl887.org.

The Young Marines, a national youth organization, provides a program for boys and girls ages 8 through high school focused on leadership, citizenship through community service, self-discipline and living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

