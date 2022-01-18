OFFERS
Mohave Community College Family Health Fair slated for Jan. 22 in Bullhead City

Free blood pressure checks will be one of many services and educational opportunities offered when Mohave Community College and the Mohave Health Coalition team to host a Family Health Fair on Saturday, Jan. 22 at MCC’s Bullhead City Campus. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: January 18, 2022 5:43 p.m.

BULLHEAD CITY – The Mohave Health Coalition and Mohave Community College are partnering to host a Family Health Fair.

The fair is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22 at MCC’s Bullhead City Campus, 3400 AZ-95, bldg. 600.

There will be many presentations going on in other buildings on campus as well.

Building 400 will host MCC’s nursing program where students will be performing blood pressure monitoring and blood glucose level check-ups, alongside members of the Mohave County Public Health Department. MCC Dental students will offer free digital X-Rays at the dental clinic in building 900.

Free lessons for children and adults on living a healthy lifestyle and meal-prepping will be offered in classrooms in building 500.

MCC’s Dean of Health Professions, Public Safety and Human Services, Dr. Liliya Tishchenko, said it’s important to support the local community and for the community to learn what the college has to offer.

“The health fair is reflecting the areas of our health profession programs, so our health division stepped in to offer free health screenings for the community, and health and well-being education,” Tishchenko said. “It’s a chance to help the community and to give back, as designated future professionals.”

The fitness center (building 700) will be open for exercises demonstrations and tutorials.

Families can learn about how to cook a healthy meal from Eric Fox, Pro Fit Kitchin’s owner, and Alana Johnson, MCC Culinary Arts instructor, in building 200.

The fair will offer free blood pressure checks, scoliosis screenings, blood sugar checks, and flu and COVID vaccines, as well as HPV Gardasil vaccinations for children.

Participants can receive a free body alignment and massages. Attendees will also learn about medical condition preventions and health emergency awareness.

A fire truck, a police unit and a medical helicopter will also be present for more learning opportunities.

