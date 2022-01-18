OFFERS
Mohave Community College soccer gets $300K gift

The BHHS Legacy Foundation donated $300,000 to help MCC start men’s and women’s college soccer teams. From left are Dr. Julie Bare, Dr. Stacy Klippenstein, Allen Johnson, Dan Oehler (BHHS Legacy Foundation chairman), Tom Dallman, MCC Mascot Boomer Bighorn, Dr. Tramaine Rausaw and Dr. Carolyn Hamblin. (MCC photo)

Originally Published: January 18, 2022 6:09 p.m.

BULLHEAD CITY – The BHHS Legacy Foundation has awarded a $300,000 grant to Mohave Community College to help pay for the athletics program for its first two years. MCC will begin play in NJCAA men’s and women’s soccer in the fall of 2023.

According to an MCC news release, the money will be used to hire coaches, develop youth soccer players through camp programs, purchase equipment, and provide game and practice venue arrangements.

"BHHS Legacy Foundation is pleased and excited about the new intercollegiate athletic program being developed at Mohave Community College," said Dan Oehler, board chair of the Legacy Foundation. "Our board is convinced that the college's implementation of this program will allow many of our local Mohave County athletes to further their education while continuing to develop their athletic skills yet remain within their home environment."

The MCC Bighorns will participate in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference. Other colleges in the conference include Arizona Western College, Cochise College, Eastern Arizona, Yavapai College, Central Arizona College and Maricopa Community College schools.

The teams will be based out of the college’s Bullhead City campus, near the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, which will be their home field.

