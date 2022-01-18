Obituary | Jennifer Dix

Jennifer Dix, beloved daughter, sister, “auntie”, and friend, was taken from us much too soon on Dec. 27, 2021. Jennifer was born on Nov. 3, 1958 to Marty and Bill Dix. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Bill, and sister-in-law, Terry. She is survived by her mother Marty, brother, Chuck Dix (Beth), 'adopted' family, Angela Thomas, Angela’s two children, Dillon and Elena, and many dear friends.

Born and raised in Ohio, Jennifer attended Kent State University, earning a dual degree in Science and Physical Education. She then pursued a degree in Sports Medicine at the University of Arizona. Jennifer became Sports Medicine Director at John Carroll University in Cleveland and Oklahoma State. After her time there, Jennifer moved to Kingman as math teacher and Athletic Trainer at Kingman High School. While there, she instituted Athletic Training I & II classes. She taught math at all levels, and was a Mentor Teacher for new teachers. Eventually, she became the Department Head for the Math and Science Departments.

Jennifer loved her students and didn’t shy away from trying new and unique things to bring math alive for them. Many students share how much she helped them and how well she showed she cared. Jennifer also helped run “Support Groups” through the Counseling Office at school, giving away her prep time to help kids in crisis. A humble soul, Jennifer never bragged about herself and all she did. She was hardworking, smart, compassionate, and kind.

Before retiring from education in 2014, Jennifer completed a second Master’s Degree in Counseling. She wanted to help others heal from their past and move forward, and began working at Southwest Behavioral Services.

Jennifer was a Christian and a member of Kingman Christian Church for many years. She was involved with the worship team and Celebrate Recovery there. Jennifer loved the Lord and was always eager to help others and offer words of encouragement.

Jennifer loved learning new things. She developed Bible studies and taught herself how to play the guitar. Through the years, Jennifer discovered she had a creative side and began writing music. Her music was such a blessing to others. Jennifer loved to hike and kayak, often inviting others to join her. She loved sharing her favorite places, places where she felt at peace. More recently, Jennifer started to learn about woodworking, building bookcases and furniture, but she really enjoyed creating inspiring things for others. Pieces that remind others of the love, hope, and joy we have in the Lord.

Jennifer loved her family fiercely and was sad to lose both her dad and sister-in-law. She was happy when her brother found someone to love again. Jennifer loved Angela and her kids like they were her own, creating a close-knit family. They loved her deeply and will forever.

Jennifer would visit her mother as frequently as possible, a bit easier once she was semi-retired. Jennifer was a forgiver, a protector and lover of children, a true friend who kept confidences, and someone the world was blessed to have in their midst for a time

For reasons we do not understand, Jennifer was called home by our Heavenly Father. But she is whole, complete, and burden-free, now resting in the arms of Jesus. She will be sorely missed by those who knew her and loved her. Service arrangements have not been planned at this time.