Preps: Local squads win 3-of-4 Monday

Both the Lee Williams boys and girls high school basketball teams notched wins, as local squads won three-of-four games played Monday, Jan. 17.

Boys Basketball

Lee Williams 49, Mohave 41

The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team (3-8) topped Mohave (3-15) 49-41 at home on Monday, Jan. 17.

The Vols will host Prescott (13-8) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Kingman Academy 64, St. John Paul II Catholic 46

The Tigers of Kingman Academy High School (5-10) notched a win at home against St. John Paul II Catholic (5-10) by a score of 65-46 on Monday.

The Tigers will travel to take on Arizona Lutheran Academy (14-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

Girls Basketball

Lee Williams 44, Mohave 30

The Lady Volunteers of Lee Williams High School (11-7) secured a victory over host Mohave (8-13) 44-30 on Monday.

The Lady Vols will host Coconino (10-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.

St. John Paul 56, Kingman Academy 28

The Lady Tigers of Kingman Academy High School (5-8) fell 56-28 to undefeated St. John Paul II Catholic (10-0) at home on Monday.

The Lady Tigers will travel to battle Arizona Lutheran Academy (8-4) at 6 p.m. Friday.