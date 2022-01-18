‘The Sound of Music’ auditions start Friday for Beale Street Theater

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater will hold auditions for “The Sound of Music” at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 and Monday, Jan. 24 at the Club for YOUth, 301 N. 1st Street in Kingman.

Those planning on auditioning are instructed to prepare a one-minute monologue as well as one minute of music. The production is seeking cast members ages 7 and older, with casting for children limited as the only kids in the permanence are the Von Trapp children.

“We are in need of a lot of adult actors for the play and there are non-singing adult roles available,” the theater wrote in a news release.

Performance dates are scheduled for March 25-26 and April 1-2.

“We were so sad to cancel this production back in 2020,” the theater wrote. “It’s time to bring it back.”

Questions may be directed to auditions@bealestreettheater.com.