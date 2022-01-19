Human remains located near downtown Kingman

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is conducting an investigation after human remains were discovered in the area commonly referred to as Monolith Garden in Kingman on Sunday, Jan. 16.

KPD wrote in a news release that a pair of hikers discovered the human remains in the Monolith Garden area, located southwest of W. Beale Street, Sunday afternoon. Officers responded and followed the hikers to the location.

According to law enforcement, it was apparent that the remains were human and had been exposed to the weather for a significant amount of time. Detectives took over the investigation and are treating it as a suspicious death.

Investigators are working with the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, area law enforcement agencies and missing person databases to determine the identity and cause of death. At this point, KPD continued, the remains do not appear to be related to missing person cases in Kingman over the past year.

KPD also wrote that Monolith Garden Trail is an improved system popular with hikers. The remains were located approximately a quarter-mile from any improved trail.