Preps roundup: Lady Vols soccer squad nips Coconino 1-0

The Lady Volunteers of Lee Williams High School (10-4) topped host Coconino (3-4) on Tuesday 1-0. The Lady Vols are next set to host Flagstaff (9-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

No score has been reported for the Kingman High School Lady Bulldogs’ home matchup against North Pointe Prep of Phoenix, which was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Boys Basketball

Yuma Catholic 68, Kingman 22

The Bulldogs of Kingman High School (5-9) fell 68-22 to host Yuma Catholic (15-3) in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Kingman will host Odyssey Institute (1-11) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20; and travel to Parker (10-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Girls Basketball

Yuma Catholic 44, Kingman 32

The Lady Bulldogs of Kingman High School (8-4) lost 44-32 to host Yuma Catholic (11-7) on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The Lady Bulldogs will host Odyssey Institute (7-12) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20; and travel to Parker (13-5) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Boys Soccer

No score has been reported for the Kingman High School Bulldogs’ home matchup against North Pointe Prep of Phoenix, which was scheduled for Tuesday.