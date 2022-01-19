OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Jan. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Preps roundup: Lady Vols soccer squad nips Coconino 1-0

Originally Published: January 19, 2022 1:46 p.m.

The Lady Volunteers of Lee Williams High School (10-4) topped host Coconino (3-4) on Tuesday 1-0. The Lady Vols are next set to host Flagstaff (9-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

No score has been reported for the Kingman High School Lady Bulldogs’ home matchup against North Pointe Prep of Phoenix, which was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Boys Basketball

Yuma Catholic 68, Kingman 22

The Bulldogs of Kingman High School (5-9) fell 68-22 to host Yuma Catholic (15-3) in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Kingman will host Odyssey Institute (1-11) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20; and travel to Parker (10-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Girls Basketball

Yuma Catholic 44, Kingman 32

The Lady Bulldogs of Kingman High School (8-4) lost 44-32 to host Yuma Catholic (11-7) on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The Lady Bulldogs will host Odyssey Institute (7-12) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20; and travel to Parker (13-5) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Boys Soccer

No score has been reported for the Kingman High School Bulldogs’ home matchup against North Pointe Prep of Phoenix, which was scheduled for Tuesday.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State