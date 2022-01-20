Citizen of the Month
Originally Published: January 20, 2022 3:10 p.m.
Updated as of Thursday, January 20, 2022 3:19 PM
Jack Alexander, Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories owner, was honored as Citizen of the Month at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Friday, Jan. 14 meeting. Alexander supports veterans, homeless veterans and other homeless people in need by supporting the food bank, holding events and speaking out against abuses against women, veterans and people in general. From left are Rotarian Linda Owens, Alexander and club President Tom Clark.
