Kingman Miner Jan. 21 Adoption Spotlight: Mia
Updated as of Thursday, January 20, 2022 3:19 PM
These are Arizona’s children. Mia is a compassionate, independent and hard-working girl who is extremely dedicated to achieving her goals, including a career in forensics one day. Like most girls her age, she is interested in anything related to hair and makeup, and loves spending time with friends. Her favorite food is wings and her favorite place to get wings is 5 & Diner. Get to know Mia and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
January 2022: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
