Obituary | Annette Calvin

On Jan. 6, 2022, Annette Calvin, loving and devoted mother, grandmother and sister, passed away at the age of 67 at Kingman Regional Medical Center. Annette was born in Long Beach, California on Aug. 7, 1954 to Guy and Edna Hayes, who both preceded her in death. For 20 years, Annette worked for Mohave County Development Services in Kingman, Arizona. A single mother, Annette took great joy in raising her five children. She was an avid reader, and was talented at art and crafts, traits which she passed on lovingly to her kids.

All who had the privilege of knowing her treasured her kindness, generosity and most of all her wonderful sense of humor. She was beloved and cherished by her surviving children, Gregory Hayes, Rita Calvin, John Calvin, Alicia Calvin and Becky Hutchison. She is survived also by her sister, Diana Maddock; and brother, Richard Hayes, of California; as well as her six grandchildren. She will be remembered privately by her family and friends on Saturday, Jan. 22.