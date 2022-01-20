OFFERS
Obituary | Clarence Henry Holcomb

Clarence Henry Holcomb

Clarence Henry Holcomb

Originally Published: January 20, 2022 3:15 p.m.

In loving memory of Clarence Henry Holcomb. Henry was born July 29, 1938 in Onawa, Iowa. He passed away Jan. 3, 2022 in Kingman, Arizona.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene; also sons Allan (Vickie) Holcomb and Kenneth (Marilynn) Holcomb; and daughter Susan (David) Gallardo. Also by bonus children, son, Michael Haslinger and daughter, Cathi (Mike) Matthews; also by a brother Thomas (Jo Anne) Holcomb and sister Margaret (Frank) Sloan.

He had 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren.

During his life he worked for Hughes Aircraft and had two businesses, Import Aide Car Repair and Westwind Mobile RV Repair. He was a 50- year Mason. He enjoyed working and building sand cars, and working on his RVs. He loved traveling with his wife in their converted bus, through many states and Canada. He would help anybody that would need something fixed or repaired. He is remembered for his smile and his sense of humor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Minnie Holcomb; and also a sister, Lenora.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate in his name these are the charities that he supported: St. Jude Research Children’s Hospital, The Shriner and Angeles Crest Christian Camp.

