Obituary | William Ray McLaughlin (Bill)

William Ray McLaughlin (Bill) passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Dec. 23, 2021, at the age of 59. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather.

Although Bill’s life ended before we were ready, the time that Bill spent in our lives was memorable and full of joy.

Family and friends will celebrate Bill’s life on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, 4536 Patsy Drive, Kingman, Arizona.

Bring your favorite dish and story.