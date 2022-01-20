Preps roundup: Prescott tops Lee Williams 67-51

Boys Basketball

Prescott 67, Lee Williams 51

The boys basketball squad of Lee Williams High School (3-9) lost a home matchup against Prescott (14-8) 67-51 on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Prescott defeated Lee Williams by a much larger margin, 65-25, on Jan. 6. The Vols will travel to Coconino (13-5) at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

Boys Soccer

The Kingman High School Bulldogs’ home matchup against North Pointe Prep of Phoenix, which was set for Tuesday, Jan. 18, resulted in a forfeit win for Kingman.