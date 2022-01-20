Texas man arrested in Kingman after truck stop ‘disturbance’

KINGMAN – Michael Dwayne Kihlthau, 31, of Texas, was arrested Monday, Jan. 17 after a disturbance at a truck stop in the 3300 block of E. Andy Devine Avenue.

Kingman police wrote in a news release that officers contacted Kihlthau after it was reported that he had brandished a knife during the disturbance. As officers attempted to detain him, Kihlthau attempted to pull away.

He was found to be in possession of approximately 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The knife was later found on the ground nearby, KPD wrote.

Kihlthau was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.