Family Health Fair postponed until April

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College has postponed its Family Health Fair that was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22 in Bullhead City due to the current spike in Mohave County’s COVID-19 cases.

MCC wrote in a news release that organizers of the fair have decided to postpone the event until early April. An exact date has yet to be confirmed. The event is to be held in coordination with the Mohave Health Coalition.

The fair was set to offer a number of services including free health screenings, COVID-19 vaccines, free digital dental X-rays; lessons on meal-prepping, eating healthy and living a healthy lifestyle; exercise demonstrations and tutorials, and massages.

The county is a high-transmission area, and the number of new COVID-19 cases has doubled in each of the past three weeks, with 4,861 new cases and 21 deaths confirmed in the eight-day period between noon on Monday, Jan. 10 and noon on Tuesday, Jan. 18.