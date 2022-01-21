OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Jan. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fort Mohave man arrested in connection with death of 1-year-old child

Nikko Demitri McLachlan (MCSO photo)

Nikko Demitri McLachlan (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: January 21, 2022 1:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – Nikko Demitri McLachlan, 27, of Fort Mohave, has been arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of first-degree murder per domestic violence in relation to the death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child.

MCSO wrote in a news release that on Jan. 7, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of Mesa Vista Place in Fort Mohave in reference to a 1-year-old child who was not breathing. When deputies arrived CPR was being administered by the child’s mother’s boyfriend, identified as McLachlan, and a neighbor who responded to the home after hearing screaming.

The Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department transported the child to Valley View Medical Center prior to a helicopter flying the child to UMC Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas. The child died at the Las Vegas hospital on Jan. 10, according to MCSO.

MCSO wrote the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office informed investigators that the child passed away due to bilateral subdural hematomas, or extensive brain injury, and that the incident was not accidental.

Detectives continued their investigation and arrested McLachlan on suspicion of first-degree murder per domestic violence, second-degree murder per domestic violence and child abuse per domestic violence on Jan. 13.

McLachlan was booked into the Mohave County jail. The investigation continues.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State