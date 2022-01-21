OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Jan. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Slight chance of rain for Kingman area tonight, Saturday morning

There’s a chance of rain in the Kingman area in the late evening on Friday, Jan. 21 and the early-morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 22. (Miner file photo)

There’s a chance of rain in the Kingman area in the late evening on Friday, Jan. 21 and the early-morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 22. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 21, 2022 1:12 p.m.

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service forecasts a slight chance of precipitation -- 20% -- for the Kingman area the evening of Friday, Jan. 21 and into the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 22.

While conditions are forecast to be dry during the day Friday, a 20% chance of precipitation is in store for the area between 11 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday morning. The chance for precipitation will be paired with a low temperature near 36 degrees and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

That marks the end of forecast precipitation for the week as of 11 a.m. Friday.

After 2 a.m., Saturday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 57 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph. The temperature will drop to around 36 Saturday night, with winds forecast to continue gusting as high as 30 mph.

Sunday, Jan. 23 will have a high near 58 degrees and a low later that night of 34. Wind gusts will also subside Sunday from 30 mph to 21 mph.

High and low temperatures for the coming week will hover around 60 and the mid-30s, respectively, with no additional precipitation in the forecast.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State