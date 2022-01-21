Slight chance of rain for Kingman area tonight, Saturday morning

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service forecasts a slight chance of precipitation -- 20% -- for the Kingman area the evening of Friday, Jan. 21 and into the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 22.

While conditions are forecast to be dry during the day Friday, a 20% chance of precipitation is in store for the area between 11 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday morning. The chance for precipitation will be paired with a low temperature near 36 degrees and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

That marks the end of forecast precipitation for the week as of 11 a.m. Friday.

After 2 a.m., Saturday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 57 and wind gusts as high as 40 mph. The temperature will drop to around 36 Saturday night, with winds forecast to continue gusting as high as 30 mph.

Sunday, Jan. 23 will have a high near 58 degrees and a low later that night of 34. Wind gusts will also subside Sunday from 30 mph to 21 mph.

High and low temperatures for the coming week will hover around 60 and the mid-30s, respectively, with no additional precipitation in the forecast.