Arizona State Parks survey seeks public input

PHOENIX – Outdoor recreation enthusiasts are asked to participate in the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) by taking the public survey conducted by Arizona State Parks and Trails, the agency wrote in a news release.

SCORP serves as a guide for public outdoor recreation in urban and rural neighborhoods, cities and regions. Each state is tasked with identifying outdoor recreation issues of statewide importance once every five years to be eligible for federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) money.

The results will be used to determine where to spend available outdoor recreation grant dollars.

Those who complete and submit the survey will be eligible for a drawing to win recreation-related prizes. For more information, including a list of prizes, and to take the survey, visit https://azstateparks.com/scorp.