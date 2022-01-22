OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona State Parks survey seeks public input

Arizona State Parks and Trails is urging residents to respond to participate in a public survey that will help guide future spending decisions. (Photo by Lucario298, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3ArqlxY)

Arizona State Parks and Trails is urging residents to respond to participate in a public survey that will help guide future spending decisions. (Photo by Lucario298, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3ArqlxY)

Originally Published: January 22, 2022 4:16 p.m.

PHOENIX – Outdoor recreation enthusiasts are asked to participate in the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) by taking the public survey conducted by Arizona State Parks and Trails, the agency wrote in a news release.

SCORP serves as a guide for public outdoor recreation in urban and rural neighborhoods, cities and regions. Each state is tasked with identifying outdoor recreation issues of statewide importance once every five years to be eligible for federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) money.

The results will be used to determine where to spend available outdoor recreation grant dollars.

Those who complete and submit the survey will be eligible for a drawing to win recreation-related prizes. For more information, including a list of prizes, and to take the survey, visit https://azstateparks.com/scorp.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State