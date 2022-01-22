OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Jan. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona utility, Navajo partner on another solar plant

An Arizona utility has signed an agreement with the Navajo Nation to get solar power from a new facility on the reservation. (Photo by Masdar Official, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/341YW9K

An Arizona utility has signed an agreement with the Navajo Nation to get solar power from a new facility on the reservation. (Photo by Masdar Official, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/341YW9K

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 22, 2022 noon

CAMERON - An Arizona utility has signed an agreement with the Navajo Nation to get solar power from a new facility on the reservation. The Salt River Project and the Navajo Nation already had partnered on two other solar facilities in Kayenta that serve 28,500 homes and businesses on the reservation.

SRP and the tribe extended the agreement Thursday on the initial Kayenta project that was was set to expire this week. The entities also signed a power purchase agreement for a new facility in Cameron, a tribal community on the route to the east entrance of Grand Canyon National Park.

The Cameron solar plant will produce 200 megawatts of energy for the Salt River Project. About 400 people will be employed during construction.

The tribal utility held a job fair for that project last fall, said tribal utility spokeswoman Deenise Becenti. Construction is expected to start next month.

The plants in Kayenta together produce 55 megawatts of energy and employ six, the tribal utility said. The tribe and SRP extended the agreement Thursday for the initial project to 2038.

The solar plant in Cameron is expected to generate $11 million in land lease payments and $15 million in tax revenue for the tribe over 25 years. The Salt River Project also will purchase capacity on transmission lines that's valued at $32 million over the project's lifetime. The solar plant should be complete by the end of 2023.

Some revenue from the project will go toward connecting more Navajo homes to the power grid and keeping rates down for tribal customers, the tribal utility has said.

SRP said the Cameron plant will help it reach its goal of adding 2,025 megawatts of new utility-scale solar to its portfolio by 2025.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State