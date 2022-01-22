OFFERS
AZGFD accepting applications for population management hunts

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking applicants for population management hunts for elk and other big game. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: January 22, 2022 4:20 p.m.

PHOENIX – The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking to bolster its pool of hunters who apply to be randomly selected throughout the year for specific population management hunts.

According to a AZGFD news release, population management hunts enable the department to meet population and habitat management objectives when traditional harvest strategies are not meeting these objectives.

Two population management hunts for antlerless elk (and/or a few “any” elk) are planned for this month in portions of Game Management Units 3A, 3B North and 4B North, near Snowflake. The dates are pending.

Only hunters who submitted a Hunter Pool Application for population management hunts will have a chance to be drawn, the agency explained. Hunters who participate in a population management hunt and fill their annual bag limit for that species cannot take part in a general season for that species even if selected through the standard draw process.

To apply, and to learn more about management hunts, see page 59 of the 2021-22 Arizona Hunting Regulations.

Due to deadline considerations in the printing of regulation booklets, an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2021 will appear in the upper left corner of the application. Applicants should cross out that date and write in Dec. 31, 2022.”

Mail completed applications, and a nonrefundable application fee of $13 for residents or $15 for nonresidents (do not send cash), to Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Drawer FAB, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ, 85086-5000.

If selected during a random drawing for a management hunt, the department will contact you within 24 hours.

You will be expected to arrive in the field within a few days of being contacted, the news release noted.

