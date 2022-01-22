OFFERS
City of Kingman issued 13 building permits

The City of Kingman issued 13 building permits in the week ending Jan. 20. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 22, 2022 4:05 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, January 22, 2022 4:28 PM

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 14:

– Cole Hanson and Donna Dube: Kingman; electric to spa outlet 220 volts.

– Gregory Nunez: 3187 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; 200 amp panel replacement on existing power pole.

– Discreet Electric Service: 377 S. Houck Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp panel upgrade.

– High Tech Electric: Kingman; electric panel 200 amp.

– DeVault Electric: Kingman power pole replacement 200 amp.

– DeVault Electric: Kingman; adding 200 amp electric to existing garage.

– Discreet Electric Service: 3650 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; panel upgrade 200 amps.

– Salmonsen Construction: 1321 S. Cordes Road, Golden Valley; panel update 200 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 20:

– Intrex Corporation: 2336 Marlene Ave., Kingman; residential; $47.

– H&H Development: 2484 N. Apache Drive, Kingman; addition; $4,119.

– AZ Sunwest Construction: 952 Gates Ave., Kingman; awnings; $229.

– Mohave Shadez: 2109 Dale Evans Way, Kingman; awnings; $183.

– Titan Solar Power: 3731 N. Verdugo Road, Kingman; electric; $198.

– SW Electrical Contractors: 2701 Karen Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Freedom Forever: 3351 N. Apache St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Suntuity Electric: 3369 Rosewood St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Innovative S&L: 2160 Comanche Drive, Kingman; gas; $63.

– K Squared: 3575 N. Burbank St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,050.

– Intrex Corporation: 1802 Club Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,337.

– Intrex Corporation: 1806 Club Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,337.

– Jayco Signs: 4550 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free standing; $414.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 20:

– Mini Moo Preschool: 2520 Ashfork Ave., Kingman; preschool and childcare.

– Titan Solar Power: 525 W. Baseline Road, Mesa; solar installations.

– SunLink Energy: 1465 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale; solar installations.

– K&LDC Concrete: 6135 W. Brook Drive, Golden Valley; concrete pumping.

– Rutherford’s 66 Construction: 4085 N. Arizona St., Kingman; construction.

