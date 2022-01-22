City of Kingman issued 13 building permits
Updated as of Saturday, January 22, 2022 4:28 PM
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 14:
– Cole Hanson and Donna Dube: Kingman; electric to spa outlet 220 volts.
– Gregory Nunez: 3187 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; 200 amp panel replacement on existing power pole.
– Discreet Electric Service: 377 S. Houck Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp panel upgrade.
– High Tech Electric: Kingman; electric panel 200 amp.
– DeVault Electric: Kingman power pole replacement 200 amp.
– DeVault Electric: Kingman; adding 200 amp electric to existing garage.
– Discreet Electric Service: 3650 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; panel upgrade 200 amps.
– Salmonsen Construction: 1321 S. Cordes Road, Golden Valley; panel update 200 amp.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 20:
– Intrex Corporation: 2336 Marlene Ave., Kingman; residential; $47.
– H&H Development: 2484 N. Apache Drive, Kingman; addition; $4,119.
– AZ Sunwest Construction: 952 Gates Ave., Kingman; awnings; $229.
– Mohave Shadez: 2109 Dale Evans Way, Kingman; awnings; $183.
– Titan Solar Power: 3731 N. Verdugo Road, Kingman; electric; $198.
– SW Electrical Contractors: 2701 Karen Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Freedom Forever: 3351 N. Apache St., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Suntuity Electric: 3369 Rosewood St., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Innovative S&L: 2160 Comanche Drive, Kingman; gas; $63.
– K Squared: 3575 N. Burbank St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,050.
– Intrex Corporation: 1802 Club Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,337.
– Intrex Corporation: 1806 Club Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,337.
– Jayco Signs: 4550 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free standing; $414.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 20:
– Mini Moo Preschool: 2520 Ashfork Ave., Kingman; preschool and childcare.
– Titan Solar Power: 525 W. Baseline Road, Mesa; solar installations.
– SunLink Energy: 1465 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale; solar installations.
– K&LDC Concrete: 6135 W. Brook Drive, Golden Valley; concrete pumping.
– Rutherford’s 66 Construction: 4085 N. Arizona St., Kingman; construction.
