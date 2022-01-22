Kingman Academy’s Keona Villeso named student Rotarian

KINGMAN – Keona Villeso, a senior at Kingman Academy High School, was recently selected as the student Rotarian by the Kingman Rotary Club.

Villeso’s achievement in academics and community involvement led to the award, according to a club news release.

Villeso has been involved in cheerleading for four years and has been captain of the Tigers’ spirit line for three years. Through cheerleading she has earned numerous honors including being chosen as an All-American cheerleader and performing at the 80th annual Pearl Harbor Parade.

She uses her love for cheerleading to give back to the Kingman community by volunteering with the Kingman Youth football league cheer program. She is also involved in the National Honor Society, Student Council, and the Soroptimist Club.

Villeso will graduate as one of the top 10 students in her class. After graduation she plans to attend college to become a student counselor.