OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Academy’s Keona Villeso named student Rotarian

Keona Villeso

Keona Villeso

Originally Published: January 22, 2022 3:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – Keona Villeso, a senior at Kingman Academy High School, was recently selected as the student Rotarian by the Kingman Rotary Club.

Villeso’s achievement in academics and community involvement led to the award, according to a club news release.

Villeso has been involved in cheerleading for four years and has been captain of the Tigers’ spirit line for three years. Through cheerleading she has earned numerous honors including being chosen as an All-American cheerleader and performing at the 80th annual Pearl Harbor Parade.

She uses her love for cheerleading to give back to the Kingman community by volunteering with the Kingman Youth football league cheer program. She is also involved in the National Honor Society, Student Council, and the Soroptimist Club.

Villeso will graduate as one of the top 10 students in her class. After graduation she plans to attend college to become a student counselor.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State