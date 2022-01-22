OFFERS
Locals receive academic honors

Four students from the area have received academic honors from their colleges. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: January 22, 2022 3:49 p.m.

CHADRON, Neb. – Kade Juelfs of Kingman was one of 324 students named to the President’s List for the fall semester at Chadron State College in Nebraska. The distinction requires students to have a 4.0 GPA.

Another three students from the Kingman area were accorded academic honors by Southern New Hampshire University, also for the fall of 2021 semester.

Sara Horton of Golden Valley and Andlin Skidmore of Dolan Springs were named to the SNHU President’s List, which requires a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Amber Berg of Kingman was named to the SNHU Dean’s list, which indicates a GPA between 3.5 and 3.69.

