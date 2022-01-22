Mohave County Geology: A Kingman field trip

To really appreciate geology, it must be seen in the field and a good way is to go on a field trip. The following is my attempt at a field trip road log that anyone can follow. Well, at least it’s a description of volcanic rocks that one can see from the comfort of their vehicle.

The Peach Spring Tuff (PST) is the rock formation most noticeable around Kingman. As described in a previous column, it was blown into the air by a huge volcanic eruption 18.8 million years ago. The center of this volcano is in the general area of Oatman and is called the Sliver Spring Caldera. As this cloud of ash was blown out, it went as far east as Peach Spring and covered nearly 7,700-square miles. The outcrops are distinctive – a white, jagged-looking rock that weathers tannish brown. But there are more distinctive characteristics that orient the careful viewer as to the position within the PST.

Geologists have subdivided the PST formation into four units; the lowest unit is called the Holy Moses zone – Tp1 on geologic maps meaning Tertiary age, peach spring tuff, unit 1. The second is Sawmill Canyon zone, Tp2; the third is Slaughterhouse Canyon zone, Tp3; and the top of the PST is the Hill Top zone, Tp4. The thickness of the PST varies as the thickest part is to the west and thins as you go east, but because of the many faults, it’s very jumbled and you’ll see different rocks in contact with the PST where they shouldn’t be, like the fault you cross on El Trovatore Hill.

Start at the Powerhouse Visitor Center under the Route 66 arch, turn left on Andy Devine Road, cross Beale Street and head up Grandview Avenue to Lead Street. Follow the signs to White Cliffs Park and park facing the cliff. The bottom of the cliff shows the Cook Canyon Tuff (CCT). This is a different formation than the PST but looks the same to the untrained. The CCT is a non-welded tuff; when the ash fell back to earth, it wasn’t hot enough to weld together. It’s softer and weathers into slopes. The wagon wheel ruts and stubbing holes from pioneer days are in the CCT. A third of the way up the cliff is a distinctive band of lighter, orange-tan colored rock approximately 3 feet thick. This is a marker bed of volcanoclastic (sand-sized pieces of volcanic rocks laid down by water) sediments that can be seen in various outcrops and road cuts around Kingman including the large road cut on I-40. The PST starts at the top of the distinctive band. Above this band the PST is welded and forms cliffs. Notice there is an overhang where the PST stands out because it’s harder than the CCT.

As you look at the cliff, notice the distinctive characteristics of the formations. Starting from the bottom, the CCT has no real form except for some holes from erosion. Halfway up the cliff is the distinctive marker bed. Above the maker bed, the PST has no distinctive features. It just looks like a blob of rock. This is Tp1 (Holly Moses zone). Above this rock “blob” is a unit that has distinctive vertical fractures (hard to see from the parking lot, might have to back away somewhat). The rock looks like it’s made of columns. This is Tp2 (Sawmill Canyon zone). At the very top of the cliff, the rock has horizontal fractures that make it look like stacked biscuits. This is Tp3 (Slaughterhouse Canyon zone). The top of the PST isn’t shown here, as it’s been eroded.

Return to Andy Devine, cross and turn right on Old 66. As you drive down “perfume” canyon by the sewer ponds, notice the rock formation on either side of the road. See if you can identify the different zones of the PST. If you’re having trouble, continue down 66 to the Route 66 RV park and safely pull off. Notice that the first rocks exposed behind the RV park have vertical joints, Tp2. As you continue to look up, the rocks change from vertical to horizontal joints, Tp3. And at the very top is a non-descript zone, Tp4, the Hill Top zone.

As you return to Kingman on 66, you’ll have a better chance of identifying the different zones. Look more on the east side of the canyon across the railroad tracks. Tp3 is very obvious with the stacked biscuit look.

When geologists are studying a rock formation, they assign names to the rocks based on where they’re best exposed. The PST is no exception. When they were mapping the rocks, the best exposure of the lowermost zone was in Holy Moses Wash so that’s why Tp1 got that name. The same is true for Tp2 in Sawmill Canyon and Tp3 in Slaughterhouse Canyon. The Hill Top zone got its name from a different source. The Hill Top Motel located at the top of El Trovatore Hill sits on a prominent outcrop of the upper most zone of the PST, so they called it the Hill Top zone.