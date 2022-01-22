Mohave County logs over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in just 2 days

KINGMAN – Another 1,091 Mohave County residents have contracted the coronavirus, and five more have died from complications of COVID-19.

The cases and deaths were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday, Jan. 20. The report covered the two-day period between noon on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and noon on Thursday.

The Bullhead City medical service area led the county with 487 new cases and three of the five deaths, all adult patients in the 70-79 age range. Kingman’s service area suffered one death, an adult in the 70-79 age bracket. A resident age 60-69 from the Lake Havasu City service area also perished.

Of the 306 new cases confirmed in the Kingman area, more than one-third were in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the COVID deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 49 cases ages 50-59, 43 ages 60-69, 25 ages 70-79 and four ages 80-89.

Another 68 Kingman cases involved children and teens, including 38 ages 11-19 and 30 ages 0-10. There were also 46 cases ages 30-39, 37 ages 40-49 and 34 ages 20-29.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 277 new cases in the Lake Havasu City area, 16 in undetermined locations in the county, and five in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

Mohave County set a new monthly record for new COVID-19 cases, with 8,600 cases recorded through Thursday. The previous mark was set during the height of the winter surge in January 2021, with 5,402 cases logged in the entire month.

The county is a high-transmission area, and the number of new cases has doubled in each of the past three weeks, with 4,861 new cases and 21 deaths confirmed in the eight-day period between noon on Monday, Jan. 10 and noon on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

There were 2,111 new virus cases logged by county health officials in the week ending Monday, Jan. 10; 1,002 new cases and seven deaths in the week ending Jan. 3; and 526 new cases and 22 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The county’s dismal vaccination rate has contributed to the surge in new cases. Breakthrough cases among vaccinated patients represented less than 10% of all cases in the county in December.

AZDHS reports that only 45.1% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses. That places Mohave far below the 67.8% vaccination rate logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 78,225 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Kingman has suffered the most with 297 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Bullhead City with 282, Lake Havasu City with 225, Golden Valley with 72, Fort Mohave with 92 and Mohave Valley with 33. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 12,238 cases in Kingman, 10,812 cases in Lake Havasu City, 10,503 in Bullhead City, 3,509 in Fort Mohave, 2,256 in Golden Valley, 1,554 in Mohave Valley and 709 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 278 cases in Topock, 235 in Dolan Springs, 116 in Meadview and 103 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.1 years, while the average patient is 44.8 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.5%, meaning 25 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 20.2% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 43,403 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 48,948 cases in the county. The county counts 1,088 deaths, while the state reports 1,258.

County health officials say 33,573 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease.

Daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Jan. 21 revealed 1,072 new cases from 1,699 tests in the county for a positivity rate of 63%.

Mohave County’s positivity rate was 23% (567/2,423) on Friday, Jan. 14; 31% (386/1,238) on Sunday, Jan. 16; 70% (891/1,280) on Monday, Jan. 17; 34% (642/1,873) on Tuesday, Jan. 18; 36% (714/1,966) on Wednesday, Jan. 19; and 23% (490/2,107) on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 362,701 tests have been conducted on county residents and 14.5% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, Jan. 22 AZDHS was reporting 55 additional deaths and 27,681 new cases from 79,550 tests for a positivity rate of 35%. More than 1,683,915 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 25,429 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 70 million confirmed cases and 864,569 deaths the morning of Saturday, Jan. 22.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting nearly 5.6 million deaths from more than 346 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Jan. 22.

County COVID-19 updates are only being issued on Mondays and Thursdays, after the board of supervisors decided to reduce the frequency from daily, and then again from three per week down to twice a week.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue. Treatments for COVID-19 are also now available.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all persons age 12 and older if it’s been six months since they received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they’ve received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The CDC is recommending that Americans be inoculated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, due to the slim possibility that blood clotting could result from taking the J&J vaccine.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are now available from the federal government at COVIDTests.gov. The free kits are limited to four per household.

Free high-quality N95 masks will also be made available to the public at pharmacies and community health centers starting next week.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.