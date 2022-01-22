OFFERS
Obituary | Jerry Wayne “JW” Napier

Originally Published: January 22, 2022 3:39 p.m.

Jerry Wayne “JW” Napier, beloved husband, father, papaw, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and cousin, was called home on Dec. 27, 2021 to join his parents Carlo and Dorothy; sister Sharon; son James; and grandparents and other family members who were waiting patiently for him in heaven.

JW is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary; daughter, Jessica; sons, Patrick, Dan and Carlton; sister, Carol and brother-in-law, Keith Trueblood; and brother-in-law, Dam Perham. JW has 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; daughters of his heart Julie and Trina; an “adopted” son Avery; and a score of nieces, nephews and cousins.

JW was born in Cawood, Kentucky in October of 1952. JW moved to Detroit, Michigan with his parents and sister at a young age. He graduated from Detroit’s Cass Technical High School and went to work for General Motors as a Journeyman Tool Die make and union representative. JW and Mary met in Detroit 1985 and were married in 1992. JW moved to Kingman in early 1993 to assist his ailing parents. He was an avid poker player, an amateur radio operator and was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for many years.

One of JW’s favorite hymns was “This Old House.” We didn’t realize that was a reality.

There will be a celebration of life for JW at his home on Jan. 29, 1-4 p.m.

