Preps roundup: KHS soccer teams suffer shutouts

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School Bulldogs (5-6) lost at home to Northwest Christian (7-1) 8-0 in a boys’ soccer game on Thursday. The Bulldogs were set to host Parker (4-10-1) at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

Girls Soccer

Northwest Christian 13, Kingman 0

The Kingman High School Lady Bulldogs (1-7) fell 13-0 to Northwest Christian (10-1) at home on Thursday, Jan. 20. Kingman will host Glendale Prep Academy (7-3) at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Girls Basketball

Arizona Lutheran 42, Kingman Academy 27

PHOENIX – The Lady Tigers of Kingman Academy High School (5-9) fell 42-27 to Arizona Lutheran Academy (9-5) on Friday, Jan. 21. Academy will host Trivium Prep (3-5) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Lee Williams 46, Coconino 36

KINGMAN – The Lady Volunteers of Lee Williams High School (12-7) outlasted Coconino (10-7) 46-36 on Friday, Jan. 21. Lee Williams will travel to Goldwater (4-10) in Phoenix at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.

Boys Basketball

Arizona Lutheran Academy 83, Kingman Academy 50

PHOENIX – The Tigers boys’ basketball squad (5-11) lost 83-50 to Arizona Lutheran Academy (15-3) on Friday. The Tigers host Trivium Prep (11-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Coconino 41, Lee Williams 32

COCONINO – The Lee Williams High School boys’ basketball team (3-10) fell to Coconino (15-5) 41-32 on Friday, Jan. 21. The Volunteers travel to Saguaro (9-8) in Scottsdale at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.