OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Jan. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona counties to postpone annual homeless count due to omicron cases

The annual homeless count in Arizona has been delayed until Feb. 22 due to concerns about rising coronavirus cases in the state resulting from the highly contagious omicron variant. (Photo by Robert Ashworth, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3tTBLsV)

The annual homeless count in Arizona has been delayed until Feb. 22 due to concerns about rising coronavirus cases in the state resulting from the highly contagious omicron variant. (Photo by Robert Ashworth, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3tTBLsV)

BRANDON MESSICK, For the Miner
Originally Published: January 24, 2022 11 a.m.

Thirteen Arizona counties have voted to postpone this year’s census of the state’s homeless population, due to a rise in coronavirus cases attributed to the omicron variant.

Until 2020, county continuum of care agencies maintained an annual “point-in-time” count, through which officials gauged homeless populations and their respective needs during a single night during the last week of January. The annual undertaking was canceled last year due to apprehensions caused by the coronavirus. Plans to resume those efforts have now been postponed, according to Arizona Department of Housing officials, until late February.

“The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development granted counties nationwide an extension of time due to the surge in omicron covid cases,” an Arizona Department of Housing spokesperson said this week. “In Arizona, the continuum of care providers in 13 counties (not including Pima and Maricopa) voted to accept the extension.”

Point-in-time surveys conducted by Mohave and other counties throughout the U.S. are submitted to state housing authorities each year, before they are ultimately given to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Federal officials have traditionally compiled the submitted data into an annual report, which has been used by state agencies to inform social spending and programs to aid the homeless – and possibly to prevent homelessness throughout the country.

This year’s count was previously scheduled to take place Jan. 26-28, with volunteers from multiple nonprofit agencies surveying homeless residents about where they stayed on Jan. 25.

According to statements last week by Mohave County Community Development Director Mike Smith, the county and its affiliated homeless advocacy organizations noted an increase in the number of Mohave County homeless last year.

This year’s point-in-time count is now scheduled to take place Feb. 22.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State