Arizona counties to postpone annual homeless count due to omicron cases

Thirteen Arizona counties have voted to postpone this year’s census of the state’s homeless population, due to a rise in coronavirus cases attributed to the omicron variant.

Until 2020, county continuum of care agencies maintained an annual “point-in-time” count, through which officials gauged homeless populations and their respective needs during a single night during the last week of January. The annual undertaking was canceled last year due to apprehensions caused by the coronavirus. Plans to resume those efforts have now been postponed, according to Arizona Department of Housing officials, until late February.

“The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development granted counties nationwide an extension of time due to the surge in omicron covid cases,” an Arizona Department of Housing spokesperson said this week. “In Arizona, the continuum of care providers in 13 counties (not including Pima and Maricopa) voted to accept the extension.”

Point-in-time surveys conducted by Mohave and other counties throughout the U.S. are submitted to state housing authorities each year, before they are ultimately given to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Federal officials have traditionally compiled the submitted data into an annual report, which has been used by state agencies to inform social spending and programs to aid the homeless – and possibly to prevent homelessness throughout the country.

This year’s count was previously scheduled to take place Jan. 26-28, with volunteers from multiple nonprofit agencies surveying homeless residents about where they stayed on Jan. 25.

According to statements last week by Mohave County Community Development Director Mike Smith, the county and its affiliated homeless advocacy organizations noted an increase in the number of Mohave County homeless last year.

This year’s point-in-time count is now scheduled to take place Feb. 22.