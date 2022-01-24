OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Jan. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona State's Hurley fined, suspended after confrontation

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley was fined $20,000 and suspended for Monday's game against Southern California for a confrontation with the officiating crew following a game last weekend against Stanford. (Photo by SneakinDeacon, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3heYUvY)

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley was fined $20,000 and suspended for Monday's game against Southern California for a confrontation with the officiating crew following a game last weekend against Stanford. (Photo by SneakinDeacon, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3heYUvY)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 24, 2022 10:50 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley was fined $20,000 and suspended for Monday's game against Southern California for a confrontation with the officiating crew following a game this weekend against Stanford.

Hurley and guard Jay Heath were both suspended and forward Jalen Graham was publicly reprimanded for verbally confronting an official who was exiting the court after Stanford's 79-76 win on Saturday night.

“The actions of the head coach and student-athletes were in clear violation of the Conference’s standards of conduct, and will not be tolerated,” Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a statement Sunday night. “The Pac-12 and its membership has established regulations requiring all institutional personnel, especially head coaches, to conduct themselves in a sporting manner, and those involved in this situation failed to meet those standards.”

Hurley was frustrated after the Sun Devils attempted one free throw in the first half and was given a technical foul for arguing 30 seconds into the second half.

He became irate after Stanford's Brandon Angel was fouled on a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left and hit three free throws, yelling and pointing at the officials as they left the court.

Heath and Graham joined their coach in yelling at the officials.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State