Tue, Jan. 25
Man dead after single-vehicle collision on Stockton Hill Road

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased man from a single-vehicle collision on Stockton Hill Road on Saturday, Jan. 22 as 53-year-old Lonny Paul Morgan, of Kingman. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 24, 2022 11:33 a.m.

KINGMAN - A Kingman man, identified as 53-year-old Lonny Paul Morgan, died as the result of a single-vehicle collision that occurred at milepost 14 on Stockton Hill Road on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that its communications center was contacted in reference to the collision at 3:22 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly observed a vehicle with extensive damage, and found that two subjects had been ejected from the vehicle.

Morgan was declared deceased at the scene. The female, identified as Carmelita Lopez, 44, of Kingman, was responsive and later flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas having suffered numerous injuries. She remains in stable condition, according to MCSO, as of 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

The sheriff’s office wrote that speed and inattention were contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing.

