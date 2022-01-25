American Pickers program coming to Arizona in March

KINGMAN – American Pickers, a series on The History Channel exploring the world of antique picking, will be in Arizona during March 2022, and is looking for local leads.

According to a news release, the show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.