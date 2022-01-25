BLM to hold virtual information forum on regional solar proposals

KINGMAN – As part of the Bureau of Land Management’s efforts to build a clean energy future for all communities, the agency has announced that the Colorado River District will host a virtual forum to share information and receive public input on four applications for solar energy development.

The release noted that the work supports the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, as well as Congress’ direction in the Energy Act of 2020 to permit 25 gigawatts of solar, wind and geothermal production on public lands no later than 2025.

The BLM has received four right-of-way applications for solar energy development projects on BLM-managed public lands designated as solar variance areas. Two of those projects are in the Yuma Field Office area, while the other two, the Socorro Solar Project and Parker Solar Project, are in the Lake Havasu Field Office area.

ReVolve Parker Solar, LLC is proposing the construction and operation of an up to 250-megawatt alternating current solar (photovoltaic modules) plus battery energy storage system electrical generation facility. The site for the Parker Solar and Storage Project is located on approximately 1,530 acres of land managed by BLM in La Paz County.

According to the release, the project would include approximately 490,000 solar modules, rated at approximately 665 watts direct current per module, mounted on single-axis trackers. In addition to the installation of solar modules, the release continued, the project would include the construction of a substation, BESS warehouse, and operations and maintenance building.

The project interconnect would be located a mile south of the project site. This gen-tie route is also on BLM managed lands. The project substation, BESS warehouse, and operations and maintenance building would be located on approximately 75 acres. The transmission interconnect would be a 161kV transmission line on 135- to 150-foot single pole structures above grade within an approximate 100- to 150-foot right-of-way. The design life of the project is anticipated to be 40 years.



The forum will be held as part of the solar variance application process.

“Information gathered during the public input period will help the BLM determine whether to continue to process or to deny the right-of-way applications,” the agency wrote. “If the BLM decides to process an application, it will continue through the National Environmental Policy Act planning process, which will include further public involvement.”

The virtual public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2. The meeting is expected to last about 90 minutes on Zoom. BLM staff will provide a short introduction followed by presentations from project applicants. The public will have an opportunity to provide input on the proposed projects during the meeting.

To register for the meeting, go to https://bit.ly/3qYdFv3. The meeting will be recorded and posted to the BLM Arizona YouTube channel.

Interested parties may also submit comments via email to blm_az_crd_solar@blm.gov. Comments may also be mailed to BLM Yuma Field Office, Attn: Erica Stewart, 7341 E. 30th St., Ste. A, Yuma, AZ 85365. Public input will be accepted until Feb. 18, 2022.

“Before including your address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time,” the release noted. “While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.”

The BLM considers right-of-way applications for utility-scale solar energy development on a case-by-case basis based on environmental considerations, coordination with appropriate federal, state and local agencies and tribes, and public outreach.