California woman injured in one-vehicle crash near Meadview

MEADVIEW – A California woman sustained serious injuries when she was ejected from her SUV after a one-vehicle crash near Meadview on Sunday, Jan. 23.

Sherry Hall, 46, of Pine Grove, California, who was found unresponsive when Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene, was transported from the scene by Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District ambulance. She was later flown by medical helicopter to a Las Vegas hospital for further treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash.

According to an MCSO news release, deputies responded at 10:35 a.m. to milepost 32 on Pierce Ferry Road to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash.

Deputies said the vehicle was traveling west on Pierce Ferry Road when it drove onto the shoulder. Hall then overcorrected, causing the SUV to roll over twice before coming to rest on its wheels. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The investigation continues, the sheriff’s office wrote.