OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Jan. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

California woman injured in one-vehicle crash near Meadview

A California woman was injured when she drove off the road, overcorrected and rolled over twice on Pierce Ferry Road near Meadview on Sunday, Jan. 23. (MCSO photo)

A California woman was injured when she drove off the road, overcorrected and rolled over twice on Pierce Ferry Road near Meadview on Sunday, Jan. 23. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: January 25, 2022 4:43 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, January 25, 2022 5:02 PM

MEADVIEW – A California woman sustained serious injuries when she was ejected from her SUV after a one-vehicle crash near Meadview on Sunday, Jan. 23.

Sherry Hall, 46, of Pine Grove, California, who was found unresponsive when Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene, was transported from the scene by Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District ambulance. She was later flown by medical helicopter to a Las Vegas hospital for further treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash.

According to an MCSO news release, deputies responded at 10:35 a.m. to milepost 32 on Pierce Ferry Road to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash.

Deputies said the vehicle was traveling west on Pierce Ferry Road when it drove onto the shoulder. Hall then overcorrected, causing the SUV to roll over twice before coming to rest on its wheels. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The investigation continues, the sheriff’s office wrote.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State