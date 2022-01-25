Kingman Regional Medical Center lab receives accreditation after inspection

KINGMAN – The Kingman Regional Medical Center laboratory has been awarded continued accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists.

The hospital wrote in a news release that a recent on-site inspection showed an overall 99.2% compliance rate, with blood bank and cytopathology services both earning a 100% compliance rating.

The College of American Pathologists is the gold standard in medical laboratory accreditation. According to the hospital, the “rigorous” inspection process certifies that KRMC meets the highest standards in quality patient care.

“These inspection results represent the dedication of our lab leadership and staff,” said Dr. Ryan Swapp, medical director of KRMC’s laboratory. “I’m especially proud of the way this team has been able to serve our patients throughout the pandemic and meet the evolving needs for testing within the community.”

According to KRMC, the federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program as being equal-to or more-stringent than the government’s own inspection program. KRMC’s lab is one of over 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities.

During the CAP accreditation process, which is designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. Inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and records, and overall management.