Obituary | Bertrand Desrosiers

Bertrand Desrosiers was born in Squatec, Quebec on Sept. 13, 1931. He joined his beloved wife in Heaven on Nov. 17, 2021.

Bert possessed a love for the outdoors, an ornery sense of humor and an infectious spirit that exuded positivity. He loved learning from anyone he could and loved hearing about their lives – he never met a stranger. Bert was drawn to mining as a career. He loved the challenge it presented to him. His career took him to multiple Canadian provinces and throughout the United States. But that was his career; his true love was his family, who never had to question whether he loved or cared for them because he made it so obvious. He and his wife would spend countless hours ensuring their family would have memories that could be passed down through generations, guidance that would keep their children strong through each chapter of their lives, and unwavering love that would help their family work through the grief of their absence and be thankful for the time they spent together.

Bert was preceded in death by his wife, Lucie Desrosiers. He is survived by his four children, Daniel (Helene) of Winnemucca, Nevada, Réal (Shannon) of Winnemucca, Nevada, Nancy (Darren) of Elko, Nevada, and Diane (Jamie) of Kingman, Arizona; his 12 grandchildren, Denise, Fallon, Theresa, Nicholas, Jaymin, Chayse, Jessica, Lucas, Kyle, Tyler, Aspen and Vail; his great--grandchildren; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.

Services celebrating his life will be held on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona.