OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Jan. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Rocketeers’ launch set for Feb. 12

Jim Byrne of the Kingman Rocketeers club prepares a rocket for launch on Nov. 14, 2020. The public is invited to view the club’s next launch event on Saturday, Feb. 12. (Miner file photo)

Jim Byrne of the Kingman Rocketeers club prepares a rocket for launch on Nov. 14, 2020. The public is invited to view the club’s next launch event on Saturday, Feb. 12. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 25, 2022 4:41 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Rocketeers will hold their monthly rocket launch from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Red Lake.

The event is free and the public is invited to attend to observe and ask questions. There is no age limit to attend, according to a news release.

The club hosts launches at Red Lake on the second Saturday of each month weather permitting.

To access the launch site, take Stockton Hill Road to milepost 36, turn right, and drive one mile.

For more information about the group, see the Kingman Rocketeers Facebook page.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State