Kingman Rocketeers’ launch set for Feb. 12

KINGMAN – The Kingman Rocketeers will hold their monthly rocket launch from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Red Lake.

The event is free and the public is invited to attend to observe and ask questions. There is no age limit to attend, according to a news release.

The club hosts launches at Red Lake on the second Saturday of each month weather permitting.

To access the launch site, take Stockton Hill Road to milepost 36, turn right, and drive one mile.

For more information about the group, see the Kingman Rocketeers Facebook page.