Trailer manufacturer adding 20 jobs in Kingman

KINGMAN – Interstate Group, LLC is expanding its trailer-building facility at the Kingman Industrial Park with the addition of another 21,000-square-foot building at their current site at 4400 Interstate Way.

The company already employs 140 workers at its Kingman facility, and will be hiring 20 more. Interstate builds trailers, dump trailers, utility trailers and car hauling trailers.

“The expansion of this facility, will greatly increase our productivity. Interstate will invest upwards of $2 million into this project ...” said Casey Fillion, Interstate’s corporate safety manager.

To accommodate the needs of this expansion, the City of Kingman Economic Development Department worked with Interstate to sell them city-owned property next to their current site.

The land sale proceeds from this sale will be reinvested back into the Kingman Municipal Airport, the city wrote in a news release.

“The City of Kingman is always happy to assist businesses when they want to expand their facilities,” said, Bennett Bratley, Kingman Industrial Park manager.

Noting the growth and interest in the park, Bratley said “this is due to our growing workforce, available building inventory, and the low cost of doing business in Kingman. These components are why companies are choosing to locate here.”

Interstate has more than 74 locations across the country and over 7400 trailers available nationwide. They are also the largest independent trailer dealership in the USA. Their retail location in Kingman is at 2627 E. Beverly Ave.