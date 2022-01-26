Lake Havasu City man arrested in connection with September 2021 robbery

KINGMAN – Matthew Brode McWhirter, 39, of Lake Havasu City, has been arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a Lake Havasu City business in September 2021.

MCSO wrote in a news release that on Sept. 28, a male subject entered the business and pointed a shotgun at an employee, demanding money from the cash register. The subject reportedly fled the scene, at which time the employee called the police.

The investigation identified McWhirter as the male subject, according to MCSO. Sheriff’s office detectives along with the Lake Havasu City Police Department located McWhirter on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and detained him.

After questioning, he was booked into the Mohave County jail on suspicion of felony armed robber and aggravated assault. A search warrant was executed at his residence, during which time detective reportedly located a distinct shotgun similar to the one seen on video surveillance during the robbery. Detectives also located a bandana, clothing and shoes, all consistent with items used during the robbery, according to MCSO.

The investigation continues.