Kingman community gardens thanks public for support

KINGMAN – Dig It Kingman Community Gardens is thanking the community for providing leaves in which children played during an event held Jan. 14.

The event focused on “winter in the garden,” according to news release from the gardens.

Children enjoyed a story, snacks, made scarecrows and were given the chance to play in the leaf piles.

“We are very grateful about the huge response,” the gardens wrote in the release. “The leaves were crushed down so now we have compost material for our spring gardens. Thanks to everyone who supported us in our request for leaves.”

The garden also thanked Starbucks and Smith’s for contributing snacks for the event.