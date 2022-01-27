OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Jan. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman community gardens thanks public for support

Children from the Kingman area enjoy playing in the leaves during the “Winter in the Garden” event held on Jan. 14 at the Dig It Kingman Community Gardens, 2301 Little Ave., on Friday, Jan. 14. The leaves will be converted to compost. (Courtesy photo)

Children from the Kingman area enjoy playing in the leaves during the “Winter in the Garden” event held on Jan. 14 at the Dig It Kingman Community Gardens, 2301 Little Ave., on Friday, Jan. 14. The leaves will be converted to compost. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 27, 2022 4:38 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, January 27, 2022 7:09 PM

KINGMAN – Dig It Kingman Community Gardens is thanking the community for providing leaves in which children played during an event held Jan. 14.

The event focused on “winter in the garden,” according to news release from the gardens.

Children enjoyed a story, snacks, made scarecrows and were given the chance to play in the leaf piles.

“We are very grateful about the huge response,” the gardens wrote in the release. “The leaves were crushed down so now we have compost material for our spring gardens. Thanks to everyone who supported us in our request for leaves.”

The garden also thanked Starbucks and Smith’s for contributing snacks for the event.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State