OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Jan. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Gary Nicholas Basile

Gary Nicholas Basile

Gary Nicholas Basile

Originally Published: January 27, 2022 4:42 p.m.

Gary Nicholas Basile went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Gary graduated high school at Lowell in La Habra, California. His early hobby was riding dirt bikes with his brother, Frank. He enjoyed his first job at a Mobil gas station just down the street. Gary served in the army, honorably discharged in South Carolina.

He retired as a Teamster after driving semi-trucks for 31 years. His last 25 years with ABF Freight earned him the Two Million Miles Safe Driving award. Gary loved the ocean and photography, earning his open water scuba certificate in 2008. Gary and Kimberly traveled all over the world diving, with trips to Belize, Cabo San Lucas, Grand Cayman and Negros Island in the Philippines. A grand finale to Costa Rica, with the massive rain forests for 21 days.

Gary was also a big fan of interactive war games online. He played with and met many good people there. He joined in on annual cruises to the Caribbean with these great friends for the last five years.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Basile; children, Jeanette Silva, Justin Powers and wife, Shantel, and Joelle De Vale; mother, Mary Barber; sister, Vivian Estes and husband, Dan; brother, Frank Basile, Jr. and wife, Cindy; and grandchildren, Kalynn, Zoe, Jazmyne, Jayden, Kalynn Larea and Faith.

Gary's Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 1 p.m., at the VFW Post 6306 in Topock/Golden Shores, 12858 Oatman Hwy, Topock, AZ 86436. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the post, in person or by mail. Thank you.

Please visit our online guestbook for John at www.FrenchFunerals.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State