Obituary | Gary Nicholas Basile

Gary Nicholas Basile went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Gary graduated high school at Lowell in La Habra, California. His early hobby was riding dirt bikes with his brother, Frank. He enjoyed his first job at a Mobil gas station just down the street. Gary served in the army, honorably discharged in South Carolina.

He retired as a Teamster after driving semi-trucks for 31 years. His last 25 years with ABF Freight earned him the Two Million Miles Safe Driving award. Gary loved the ocean and photography, earning his open water scuba certificate in 2008. Gary and Kimberly traveled all over the world diving, with trips to Belize, Cabo San Lucas, Grand Cayman and Negros Island in the Philippines. A grand finale to Costa Rica, with the massive rain forests for 21 days.



Gary was also a big fan of interactive war games online. He played with and met many good people there. He joined in on annual cruises to the Caribbean with these great friends for the last five years.



He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Basile; children, Jeanette Silva, Justin Powers and wife, Shantel, and Joelle De Vale; mother, Mary Barber; sister, Vivian Estes and husband, Dan; brother, Frank Basile, Jr. and wife, Cindy; and grandchildren, Kalynn, Zoe, Jazmyne, Jayden, Kalynn Larea and Faith.

Gary's Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 1 p.m., at the VFW Post 6306 in Topock/Golden Shores, 12858 Oatman Hwy, Topock, AZ 86436. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the post, in person or by mail. Thank you.

