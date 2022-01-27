OFFERS
Obituary | Steven L. Walters

Originally Published: January 27, 2022 4:44 p.m.

Steven L. Walters, 57, of Independence, Kansas passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at Labette Heath in Parsons, Kansas.

Steven Leslie Walters was born on July 16, 1964 in Wurzburg, Germany to Quentin and Sherlene (Higdon) Walters, who both preceded his death.

He is survived by his wife Debbie (Steed); his children Sherlene Walters (Aaron and his daughter Chloe) and his son Steven Walters, Jr. of Kingman, Arizona; sisters Sharon Burns (Gean) of Kingman and Naomi Owen (Jimmy) of Independence, Kansas; brother Gary Walters (Valerie) of Independence, Kansas; stepmom Sharon (Rick) Cummings of Windsor, Colorado;; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. He liked fishing and hunting, and his faithful dog, Chrysler. He moved to Kansas in 2010. He celebrated 11 years of sobriety. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

