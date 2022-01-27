State reports 939 COVID cases, 9 deaths in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 939 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths from complications of the virus on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 25-26.

The state does not report the location or ages of new cases and deaths. The Mohave County Department of Public Health’s semi-weekly report was not received in time on Thursday, Jan. 27 for publication.

Due to the presence of the highly infectious omicron variant of the virus, Mohave County set a new monthly record for new COVID-19 cases this month, with more than 9,000 cases recorded through Wednesday, Jan. 26. The previous mark was set during the height of the winter surge in January 2021, with 5,402 cases logged.

The county is a high-transmission area, and the number of new cases has doubled in each of the past three weeks, with 4,861 new cases and 21 deaths confirmed in the eight-day period between noon on Monday, Jan. 10 and noon on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

There were 2,111 new virus cases logged by county health officials in the week ending Monday, Jan. 10; 1,002 new cases and seven deaths in the week ending Jan. 3; and 526 new cases and 22 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The county’s dismal vaccination rate has contributed to the surge in new cases. Breakthrough cases among vaccinated patients represented less than 10% of all cases in the county in December.

AZDHS reports that only 45.3% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses. That places Mohave far below the 68.2% vaccination rate logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 78,468 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Kingman has suffered the most with 298 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Bullhead City with 282, Lake Havasu City with 225, Golden Valley with 73, Fort Mohave with 92 and Mohave Valley with 33. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 12,106 cases in Kingman, 10,859 cases in Lake Havasu City, 10,585 in Bullhead City, 3,538 in Fort Mohave, 2,243 in Golden Valley, 1,557 in Mohave Valley and 714 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 278 cases in Topock, 233 in Dolan Springs, 116 in Meadview and 103 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.1 years, while the average patient is 44.7 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.4%, meaning 24 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 21.4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 45,911 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 51,477 cases in the county. The county counts 1,090 deaths, while the state reports 1,269.

County health officials say 34,119 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease.

Daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Jan. 26 revealed 414 new cases from 792 tests in the county for a positivity rate of 52%.

Mohave County’s positivity rate was 36% (714/1,966) on Wednesday, Jan. 19; 23% (490/2,107) on Thursday, Jan. 20; 63% (1,072/1,699) on Friday, Jan. 21; 73% (576/793) on Sunday, Jan. 23; 55% (483/881) on Monday, Jan. 24; and 28% (525/1,882) on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 369,787 tests have been conducted on county residents and 15% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, Jan. 27 AZDHS was reporting 33 additional deaths and 14,293 new cases from 17,386 tests for a positivity rate of 35%. More than 1,813,796 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 25,932 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 73 million confirmed cases and 877,837 deaths the morning of Thursday, Jan. 27.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting more than 5.6 million deaths from more than 364 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Jan. 27.

County COVID-19 updates are only being issued on Mondays and Thursdays, after the board of supervisors decided to reduce the frequency from daily, and then again from three per week down to twice a week.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue. Treatments for COVID-19 are also now available.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all persons age 12 and older if it’s been six months since they received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they’ve received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The CDC is recommending that Americans be inoculated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, due to the slim possibility that blood clotting could result from taking the J&J vaccine.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are now available from the federal government at COVIDTests.gov. The free kits are limited to four per household.

Free high-quality N95 masks will also be made available to the public at pharmacies and community health centers starting next week.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.